Starts Today

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO is kicking off its third annual "Brilliantly Black Business Awards" TODAY (6/29) in partnership with the CHICAGO URBAN LEAGUE and sponsor WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION. Local Black-owned businesses compete to be one of 10 winners, with $100,000 of in-kind spots on iHEART"s CHICAGO stations -- Hip Hop WGCI, R&B WVAZ (V103), Gospel WGRB-A (INSPIRATION 1390), Rock WCHI (ROCK 95 FIVE), AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM), Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM), and News WMFN (CHICAGO'S BIN 640) -- at stake. Businesses and listeners can enter and vote starting TODAY, with details and entry information posted at the stations' websites.

“I have a personal commitment along with iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO to support Black-owned businesses in CHICAGOLAND,” said Pres. MATT SCARANO. “We are providing a tremendous marketing and advertising opportunity for Black-owned businesses to access our station brands with the ‘Brilliantly Black Business Awards.' We are thrilled to partner with the CHICAGO URBAN LEAGUE as we continuously work together to support Black-owned businesses in CHICAGOLAND.”

“Supporting and celebrating Black businesses is vital to the economic health of our communities,” said CHICAGO URBAN LEAGUE VP/Entrepreneurship and Economic Development KELLY EVANS. “The LEAGUE’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation is honored to participate in celebrating local Black businesses and the community building that happens when local businesses thrive. We are excited to see what amazing Black businesses live within our neighborhoods and look forward to highlighting the community’s choices.”

« see more Net News