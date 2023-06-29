Help

CUMULUS MEDIA's SHREVEPORT cluster helped over 1,000 local families impacted by severe storms on JUNE 16th with more than 1,000 cases of water and over $4,500 in food gift certificates. The storms left most of the area without power, but within 48 hours, the stations and sponsors MUSIC MOUNTAIN WATER, RAISING CANE’S, SOUTHERN CLASSIC CHICKEN, LAS COMPAS MEXICAN RESTAURANT, JASON’S DELI, POSADOS, and LOUISIANA BOARDWALK OUTLETS put together the relief efforts.

VP/Market Mgr. TISH BODEN said, “We thank our incredible team members and our amazing partners at MUSIC MOUNTAIN WATER, along with generous area restaurants and businesses, for their contributions and work in successfully implementing this massive community water and food distribution – all within 48 hours of the storm’s impact.”

BODEN added, “In just 24 hours of promotion across our stations, we had over 2,000 people come to pick up desperately needed water and food. Together, we helped our neighbors feed their families when the area was still shrouded in darkness. I am so proud of what we were able to achieve together for our community, and I thank everyone involved for their tremendous efforts. CUMULUS SHREVEPORT will always be there for our community.”

The CUMULUS SHREVEPORT stations are Hip Hop KMJJ, R&B KVMA-F (MAGIC 102.9), Country KRMD-F, Hot AC KQHN (Q97.3), and AC KRMD-A-K264AS (LITE ROCK 100.7).





Rosie James, DJ Richard Love, Tiffany Conley, Scooterman Pro, Dave Luan, Brittany, Ashley Youngblood, Scott Simmons





