Fifty Fifty (Photo: Instagram)

WARNER RECORDS K-Pop artist FIFTY FIFTY has filed suit against its agency, ATTRAKT, seeking suspension of its exclusive contract with the agency. All four members of the group filed suit in a SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA court claiming that ATTRAKT had violated contract terms.

Earlier in the week, ATTRAKT released statements saying that WARNER RECORDS KOREA had been attempting to poach members of FIFTY FIFTY, which the label has denied.

