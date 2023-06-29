-
K-Pop Group Fifty Fifty Files Suit Against Its Agency, Attrakt
June 29, 2023 at 7:19 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
WARNER RECORDS K-Pop artist FIFTY FIFTY has filed suit against its agency, ATTRAKT, seeking suspension of its exclusive contract with the agency. All four members of the group filed suit in a SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA court claiming that ATTRAKT had violated contract terms.
Earlier in the week, ATTRAKT released statements saying that WARNER RECORDS KOREA had been attempting to poach members of FIFTY FIFTY, which the label has denied.