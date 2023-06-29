Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip-Hop

AUDACY is presenting a special programming series, "HIP-HOP MADE: THE COUNTDOWNS," in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

The five, one-hour Top 10 countdown shows will run SATURDAYS across 35 Urban, Throwback, Rhythmic AC and Top 40 stations and nationally on the AUDACY app. Following the five shows, AUDACY syndicated host ED LOVER will host a long-form countdown show, "HIP-HOP MADE: THE 50 GREATEST SONGS OF THE PAST 50 YEARS."

ED LOVER commented, "As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of this groundbreaking genre, we invite fans to join us in reliving the iconic moments and timeless music that have shaped the format’s rich history. HIP-HOP MADE: THE COUNTDOWNS will showcase the top songs and collaborations, highlighting the immense talent and cultural impact of Hip-Hop."

The five countdowns :

July 8: "Top 10 Songs by Female Emcees"” hosted by AUDACY Rhythmic AC WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK's MISS JONES

July 15: "Top 10 Party Songs" hosted by rapper SIR MIX-A-LOT

July 22: "Top 10 Collabs" hosted by AUDACY Rhythmic AC WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK's CIPHA SOUNDS

July 29: "Top 10 Songs by Groups" hosted by AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE)/LOS ANGELES' GREG MACK

August 5: "Top 10 90s Songs" hosted by AUDACY Urban WVEE (V-103)/ATLANTA's BIG TIGGER

For more information, see audacy.com/hiphopmade.

