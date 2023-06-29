Hall

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) and TURNTABLE MUSIC have inked a global publishing deal with singer-songwriter JON ROBERT HALL. In addition to a solo singing career, HALL has worked in TV, film, and BROADWAY, as well as Country and Pop songwriting.

Most recently, HALL provided songwriting support to MORGAN WALLEN and HARDY on "In The BIBLE," released earlier this year. Additionally, he has had cuts with and contributions to Rapper MACHINE GUN KELLY, DJ/producer KYGO, Country artists MORGAN EVANS and ALANA SPRINGSTEEN, and many others. He has also spent time in front of the camera acting in television and movies, including "GLEE," "GREASE LIVE,", "SING," "MILLENNIALS: THE MUSICAL," and the national tour of BROADWAY's "WICKED THE MUSICAL."

Of the signing, HALL said, "I am so unbelievably pumped to be a part of the WARNER CHAPPELL family and partner with [producer] BEN JOHNSON at TURNTABLE MUSIC. The road has been long and wide to get here, and every win and loss has led to this pinnacle moment. Thanks for believing in me; let’s get to work!"

WCM SVP/A&R KATY WOLAVER added, "JON is a creative force who has worked with songwriters and artists of all levels and across genres. He’s had an illustrious career spanning multiple disciplines, and we’re incredibly excited to work with him alongside our partners at TURNTABLE MUSIC."

WCM Sr/Dir. A&R SPENCER NOHE added: "We’re thrilled to welcome JON to WCM. In both NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES, he’s already made an impact among some of the industry’s top acts. I’m grateful for BEN JOHNSON’s partnership on this deal, and looking forward to everything we’re going to accomplish together."

