Logic (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

Music and entertainment rights company, INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNERS, has acquired the catalog of GRAMMY-nominated rapper/producer LOGIC. The catalog spans 185 titles, including "1-800-273-8255" featuring ALESSA CARA and KHALID, as well as "Everyday" featuring MARSHMELLO.

LOGIC commented, "Making music has always been a creative outlet and a form of therapy for me, and I've been humbled by how deeply it has connected with people around the world. It’s important to me that the positive messages of my music continue to reach new audiences, and I’m excited to partner with RENE and the INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNERS team to make a further impact through creativity."

INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNER and Founding Advisor RENE MCLEAN said, "LOGIC is a changemaker with an independent mindset and entrepreneurial spirit. He’s proven himself to be a multifaceted artist who never confines himself to one box. "

MCLEAN added, "LOGIC has made a tangible impact not only on the music charts, but on culture, and his commitment to destigmatizing and raising awareness around mental health issues is admirable. INFLUENCE MEDIA is proud to partner with LOGIC to ensure his powerful body of work is heard for generations to come."

« see more Net News