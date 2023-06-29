Starts Today

SEAWORLD CMO MARISA THALBERG and 3PAS STUDIOS Chief Business Officer STEVEN WOLFE PEREIRA are hosting a new 10-episode podcast on brands and marketing for iHEARTMEDIA's B2B PODCAST NETWORK and BRAND NEW LABS. "BRAND NEW" will post bi-weekly starting TODAY (6/29) with the marketers' take on CANNES.

THALBERG said, “STEVEN and I have had such varied experiences spanning start-ups to Fortune 50 companies and what we both share is a passion and love for this industry.”

PEREIRA said, "We are not doing this to promote an agency or sell a product. Rather, we are driven to decode what’s happening in the world of brands, debunk some of the biggest misunderstandings about this industry, and hopefully inspire a next generation of marketers in this ever-changing world.”

“Podcasts are becoming the go to platform for marketers who want to stay current,” said iHEARTMEDIA CMO GAYLE TROBERMAN. “As the No. 1 podcast network, iHEART is excited to have MARISA and STEVEN join our growing suite of must-listen business podcasts.”

« see more Net News