Marketing Execs Host 'Brand New' Podcast About Brands For iHeart's B2B Podcast Network
by Perry Michael Simon
June 29, 2023 at 8:25 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
SEAWORLD CMO MARISA THALBERG and 3PAS STUDIOS Chief Business Officer STEVEN WOLFE PEREIRA are hosting a new 10-episode podcast on brands and marketing for iHEARTMEDIA's B2B PODCAST NETWORK and BRAND NEW LABS. "BRAND NEW" will post bi-weekly starting TODAY (6/29) with the marketers' take on CANNES.
THALBERG said, “STEVEN and I have had such varied experiences spanning start-ups to Fortune 50 companies and what we both share is a passion and love for this industry.”
PEREIRA said, "We are not doing this to promote an agency or sell a product. Rather, we are driven to decode what’s happening in the world of brands, debunk some of the biggest misunderstandings about this industry, and hopefully inspire a next generation of marketers in this ever-changing world.”
“Podcasts are becoming the go to platform for marketers who want to stay current,” said iHEARTMEDIA CMO GAYLE TROBERMAN. “As the No. 1 podcast network, iHEART is excited to have MARISA and STEVEN join our growing suite of must-listen business podcasts.”