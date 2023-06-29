YA Podcast

WONDERY and AT WILL MEDIA will premiere a new young adult scripted dramatic podcast exclusively on AMAZON MUSIC and WONDERY+ on JULY 20th.

"ACADEMY," set in a prestigious boarding school, stars MYHA'LA HERROLD (INDUSTRY, BLACK MIRROR) AND BENJAMIN NORRIS (NEVER HAVE I EVER, SUPERSTORE).

The show's theme, "Belong," from singer/songwriter WINDSER, will be released JULY 20th exclusively on AMAZON MUSIC.

