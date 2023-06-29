Kansas City

CARTER BROADCAST GROUP (CBG) Urban KPRS (HOT 103 JAMZ)/KANSAS CITY and the AD HOC GROUP AGAINST CRIME are partnering for a special on-air 12-hour "Call For Action" this FRIDAY (6/30) from 6a-6p (CT). Air personalities BRIAN B. SHYNIN', JULEE JONEZ, and PLAYMAKER will host the event.

Participants will include KANSAS CITY Mayor QUINTON LUCAS, Police Chief STACEY GRAVES, KANSAS Police Chief KARL A. OAKMAN, and numerous representatives from diverse community and business sectors. To honor the families affected by violence, a prayer vigil will be held at the GREATER METROPOLITAN CHURCH OF CHRIST immediately after the broadcast.

CBG CEO/Pres. MIKE CARTER said, "The purpose of the broadcast is to address issues related to the escalated violence in the KANSAS CITY METRO area and provide information and resources for violence intervention and prevention. Being in the community for 73 years, it’s imperative that we continue to be a voice against violence in our city.

“We support and join our community partners and city leaders to address the root and causes of violence to create a safer KANSAS CITY. We stand with our listeners who have been impacted by violent crimes. It is our responsibility to speak out. We encourage those who know anything about any unsolved homicides to say something. We cannot let the silence continue. If you know something, say something. Let’s bring justice to families who have lost so much.”

AD HOC GROUP AGAINST CRIME Pres. DAMON DANIEL added, "There are far too many people suffering from the deadly disease of violence. We're encouraging people to speak up and help bring justice to families affected by violence and provide tips on how to resolve conflict, and to give healthier ways to deal with a loss. Invited guests will share information pertaining to local resources for violence intervention and prevention.”

