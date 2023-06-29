New Booking And Management Firm

Veteran booking agent ALLEN ROPER has opened a new management firm, ROUNDTABLE ARTISTS in SAVANNAH, GA, restructuring his former firm, THE ART AGENCY into both a booking agency and management firm. The new company will represent acts nationwide spanning from the Jam music community, to EDM, Reggae, Country, Americana, and more, including a foothold in the Appalachian music scene.

ROPER started in the booking arena in 2010, then began working with HOPLITE MUSIC from its initial launch in JANUARY 2012. There, he participated in early career development for acts including BIG SOMETHING, DOPAPOD, PIGEONS PLAYING PING PONG, SPAFFORD, TURKUAZ and others. In 2017, he opened THE ART AGENCY (the name an acronym for ARTISTS OF THE ROUNDTABLE), where he worked for the following two years before joining MADISON HOUSE as an agent. In 2020, he reopened THE ART AGENCY, which has now evolved into ROUNDTABLE ARTISTS.

In late 2022, ROPER decided it was time for a change, noting, “I wanted to create something greater than myself, and build a supportive team where I could be in a position to better serve my clients, as well as embrace new opportunities as they arose.”

JASON MILES, a longtime employee of JAY GOLDBERG EVENTS and an industry veteran with 30 years of experience, joined the new company. “He brings a wealth of experience and a monumental network to the table, but it was his genuine character and passion for others that drew me to him the most,” said ROPER. From there, ROUNDTABLE ARTISTS started to materialize. Soon to follow, MICHAEL KRELL joined the ranks, and quickly became ROPER’s right-hand man and a junior agent with a growing roster of his own.

