Making Sweet Music

AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1)/BOSTON morning hosts KARSON & KENNEDY took their show to a whole new level, when they performed their first-ever concert! It took place at BOSTON's CITY WINERY, part of their MIX LOUNGE series.

Over 300 people attended the show where KARSON played guitar while KENNEDY provided vocals. On KARSON's FACEBOOK he posted a clip from the show, and wrote, "A few years ago I picked up an old broken guitar because I had always wanted to learn. This past week KENNEDY ELSEY and I played some covers and this original song we wrote with listeners and NIC MCGEHEE called “2 Man Band”! Almost 300 listeners, coworkers, friends and family attended and I don’t think I’ve ever felt more excited, nervous and supported all at once! This video is our original song performance." Watch it here.

