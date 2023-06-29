New Show On New Podcast Network

iHEARTMEDIA and its nationally-syndicated personality ELVIS DURAN are partnering for the ELVIS DURAN PODCAST NETWORK. The network will include a new original interview podcast, “THINKING OUT LOUD WITH ELVIS DURAN,” debuting TODAY (6/29) with KESHA as the debut guest and posting weekly on THURSDAYS. Also on the network will be the replay podcast of “ELVIS DURAN AND THE MORNING SHOW,” “ELVIS DURAN PRESENTS: THE 15 MINUTE MORNING SHOW,” with the show team discussing what didn’t make the show that day, I’VE NEVER SAID THIS BEFORE WITH TOMMY DIDARIO on TUESDAYS, and more shows with cast members including MEDHA GANDHI.

“We’re excited to launch this network and connect with even more listeners and fans,” said DURAN. “I’m confident the audience will love the variety of personalities, including TOMMY DIDARIO and MEDHA GANDHI, and the entertaining programs that we’ll be presenting. I’m also looking forward to sitting down with a wide range of people on my new podcast and taking a deep dive in whichever direction they choose -- something I'm not always able to do on my radio show. It’s going to be a fun adventure together!”

“ELVIS has long been a companion for millions of people across the country every morning as they prepare to start their day -- it’s truly an art the way he engages and energizes these listeners in a way that very few can,” said iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON. “We couldn’t be more excited to be introducing a whole network of shows curated by ELVIS himself that are guaranteed to entertain people everywhere throughout the day.”

« see more Net News