INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M RECORDS has formed a parrtnership with MOGUL VISION, the label founded by JOSH MARSHALL. The first INTERSCOPE X MOGUL VISION music released under the new deal is the debut EP from singer/songwriter GIGI, HOW TO CATCH A FALLING KNIFE. MARSHALL also signed rapper RUBI ROSE, who was named to XXL’s freshman class in 2021. Music from ROSE is expected later this summer.

EVP/Co-head of A&R at INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M said, “Over the last few years, we’ve worked closely with JOSH on a number of successful projects. He has an amazing ability to identify new artists across a number of genres and we’re looking forward to continuing our work with him via this new deal.”

Chairman/INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M JOHN JANICK commented, “JOSH has an incredible track record at identifying unique artists early in their careers. We’re thrilled to welcome him into the IGA family.”

MARSHALL added, “JOHN, STEVE BERMAN, NICOLE and the entire team at INTERSCOPE has been amazing to work with and I’m excited to continue our partnership via this joint venture.”

