Timely Special

In the wake of THURSDAY's SUPREME COURT ruling eviscerating affirmative action in college admissions, WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH-F (GBH 89.7)/BOSTON is airing a special, "COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: RACE AND COLLEGE ADMISSIONS," FRIDAY (6/30) at 7p (ET), also streaming at the GBH NEWS YOUTUBE channel and gbhnews.org. GBH NEWS' CALLIE CROSSLEY and ARUN RATH will host the special with GBH NEWS Higher Education Reporter KIRK CARAPEZZA. The show will also be heard on the websites of GBH's WCAI/CAPE COD and NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA (NEPM)/SPRINGFIELD, MA, with those stations airing the special on their broadcast signals at a later date.

“The implications of today's SCOTUS decision has the potential to significantly impact not only our large student population but also many families, businesses, and institutions across the COMMONWEALTH," said GBH NEWS Exec. Editor LEE HILL. "We want to bring the audience together to explore the implications of this landmark decision and exchange perspectives through a nuanced and thoughtful conversation.”

