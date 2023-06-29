Adding Johnjay & Rich

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top-40 KXBN (B-92.1)/ST. GEORGE, UT has added the syndicated JOHNJAY & RICH Show for mornings.

JOHNJAY & RICH said, “We are so excited to bring the JOHNJAY & RICH experience to ST. GEORGE. This radio show is about the listeners and their lives and community. Expanding our JOHNJAY & RICH family, plus getting to share our world and infectiously fun show, is just awesome. Let’s go!”

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA ST. GEORGE Market President BART TAYLOR said, “We’re confident our listeners are going to LOVE the newest morning show in Southern UTAH. Are you ready to jump start your day? Well, tune in every weekday morning for The JOHNJAY & RICH Show. This is not the endless dad jokes station anymore!"

The rest of the weekday station lineup includes ANDI AHNE in midday, DEANNA in afternoons, and PARTY LIVE LINE at night.

