Ryan Lang Joins WNWV/Cleveland For Mornings
by Shawn Alexander
June 30, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP Alternative WNWV (107.3 ALTERNATIVE CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND adds RYAN LANG for THE MORNING HANG WITH RYAN LANG, weekdays from 6a-10a. LANG replaces AJ DICOSIMO, who decided to exit radio to pursue his writing career.
LANG has been with RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP for the past seven years with Country WQMX and Rock WONE/AKRON. He most recently hosted middays on WONE.