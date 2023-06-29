Bender Is King Neptune

iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET)/SEATTLE morning man BENDER has been named KING NEPTUNE for the city's upcoming SEAFAIR FESTIVAL, a tradition that dates back to 1950. BENDER will preside over SEAFAIR's events, including neighborhood parades, cultural festivals, the torchlight parade, fleet week on the waterfront, and the grand finale, SEAFAIR WEEKEND, which features the BLUE ANGELS air show and UNLIMITED HYDROPLANE races.

Said SEAFAIR President/CEO ERIC CORNING, "SEAFAIR takes pride in recognizing individuals as King and Queen who have made a significant local contribution. True SEATTLE luminaries who are as dedicated to the celebration of the community as we are. We appreciate BENDER's ability to get our community excited about things that are important to our society."

iHEARTMEDIA/SEATTLE President MARK GLYNN added, "iHEARTMEDIA/SEATTLE could not be more excited and proud of BENDER for being named KING NEPTUNE for 2023 SEAFAIR. BENDER definitely fills the throne with ease. Not only has he been waking SEATTLE up for over 22 years, his efforts for SEATTLE CHILDREN's through his ONE BIG GIVE RADIOTHON has generated over $17m. He’s even walked across the state for the kids. In my book, that defines a 'King’s' duties; keeping his Kingdom flourishing. Congratulations, BENDER. A well-deserved honor and recognition. All Hail!"

Commented BENDER, "I'm extremely honored and humbled by the selection to represent SEATTLE. SEAFAIR is our city's biggest event and to have such a role this year is pretty cool. Not to mention the crown, the cloak and the sword!"

