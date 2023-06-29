Carter

After seven years with the station, and 10 years with the company, iHEARTMEDIA AC KDMX (THE NEW MIX 102.9)/DALLAS on-air personality CARTER saw his position eliminated after its recent rebrand.

CARTER is looking for remote work, either on-air or programming, and has a full home studio. His resume includes familiarity with G SELECTOR, NEXGEN and SOUNDPLUS, with major-market experience in MIAMI and ATLANTA as well as DALLAS.

Reach CARTER at (682) 355-1212 or carterthedj@yahoo.com.

