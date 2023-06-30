ByteDance's New App

BYTEDANCE, the parent company of TIKTOK, is rolling out a new AI-driven app, RIPPLE. The free-to-use music production app features a Melody To Song generator and a virtual recording studio.

With the Melody To Song feature, you can sing or hum a melody and RIPPLE will create an instrumental song in a genre of your choosing. BYTEDANCE says the app was taught by using BYTEDANCE licensed or created music. The output length of the instrumental will match the length of the input material.

The RIPPLE app launches today in the U.S.

See more on BYTEDANCE's RIPPLE app with MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

