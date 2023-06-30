Thank You Cards For The Troops

AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON held its second annual "10,000 For The Troops," and collected more than 60,000 thank you cards from listeners to salute and thank as many service members as possible. THE BULL kicked the initiative off on JUNE 14th with an initial goal to collect 10,000 cards for heroes at home and globally, then went on to far surpass that goal.

AUDACY HOUSTON SVP/Market Manager SARAH FRAZIER said, "We are incredibly humbled and grateful to announce the overwhelming success of our ‘10,000 for the Troops’ campaign for the second consecutive year. The outpouring of support from our local community has been extraordinary. This campaign aims to demonstrate our gratitude for those who selflessly serve our nation. The sheer number of thank you cards collected is a testament to our immense respect and admiration for our military personnel and the power of local radio to connect and bring together our community for a common cause.”

