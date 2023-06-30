Carson (Photo: LinkedIn)

Longtime CALGARY radio personality and CALGARY STAMPEDERS public address announcer DAN CARSON has passed away at 60.

CARSON was best known for his 30 year stint as part of the "ODD SQUAD" show at CORUS Country CKRY (COUNTRY 105) and more recently worked on weekends at ROGERS MEDIA News CFFR-A (CITYNEWS 660); he also briefly worked at now-defunct News CKO-FM5/CALGARY. He served as the MCMAHON STADIUM PA announcer for STAMPEDERS CFL games for 31 years, with his last game this past SATURDAY.

“For a couple of generations of fans attending games at MCMAHON STADIUM as well as STAMPEDERS players, coaches and staff, the sound of DAN’s voice was constant and reassuring and he was an important part of the game-day experience,” said STAMPEDERS VP/Business Operations JAY MCNEIL. “He will be sadly missed and the STAMPEDERS organization offers its heartfelt condolences to DAN’s family and his many friends.”

