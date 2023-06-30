BlakeIANA (Photo: Tashan Morrison)

ST. LOUIS rapper BLAKEIANA has signed a deal with 300 ENTERTAINMENT. The 23 Year-old broke the news on her INSTAGRAM account saying, “Anybody with a small fantasy.. go for it!!” BLAKEIANA is best known for her viral song “Bing Bong,” which generated millions of views on TIKTOK and nearly half-a-million total streams on SPOTIFY.

Check out the video here.

