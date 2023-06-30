-
St. Louis Rapper BlakeIANA Signs To 300 Entertainment
by Charese Frugé
June 30, 2023 at 9:40 AM (PT)
ST. LOUIS rapper BLAKEIANA has signed a deal with 300 ENTERTAINMENT. The 23 Year-old broke the news on her INSTAGRAM account saying, “Anybody with a small fantasy.. go for it!!” BLAKEIANA is best known for her viral song “Bing Bong,” which generated millions of views on TIKTOK and nearly half-a-million total streams on SPOTIFY.
Check out the video here.