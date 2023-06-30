Layoffs

ESPN's latest round of layoffs have commenced, and among the cuts, according to the NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND, are ESPN RADIO morning co-hosts KEYSHAWN JOHNSON and MAX KELLERMAN and NBA analysts JALEN ROSE and JEFF VAN GUNDY.

JOHNSON joined ESPN in 2007 and began hosting a weekly show on then-O&O KSPN-A (ESPN LA 710AM)/LOS ANGELES in 2011, moving to mornings in 2016; he joined the network morning show in 2020. KELLERMAN, after exiting the TV network's "FIRST TAKE," was added to the morning show to replace ZUBIN MEHENTI in 2021 and was also given his own TV show, "THIS JUST IN." ROSE, the former MICHIGAN WOLVERINES and INDIANA PACERS star, has hosted podcasts and radio shows for ESPN for several years, notably "JALEN AND JACOBY" alongside DAVID JACOBY; he also hosts a podcast for the NEW YORK POST.

A later report from MARCHAND added ESPN RADIO host JASON FITZ to the casualty list along with SUZY KOLBER, STEVE YOUNG, MATT HASSELBECK, LAPHONSO ELLIS, TODD MCSHAY, ASHLEY BREWER, and JOON LEE.

« see more Net News