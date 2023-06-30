Retiring From Radio

MENTOR PARTNERS INC. Country WWBR (BIG COUNTRY 100.9)/BIG RAPIDS, MI's morning team of ROB BENNETT and LOUISE BROCK have announced their retirement, effective TODAY. The married couple has held the post since 2015, and wed on the air in 2020. BROCK also did middays at the station.

BENNETT shared the news in a social media post TODAY (6/30), writing, "As JUNE wraps up, we will be wrapping up our radio career ... We are retiring from morning radio at WWBR (BIG COUNTRY 100.9 ) FRIDAY, JUNE 30th." LOUISE will be starting full-time as volunteer coordinator at ANGELS OF ACTION in BIG RAPIDS." And BENNETT said of himself, "I will find some kind of trouble to get into."

He added, "This career has been great, and bad, fun and sad. Thank you to all the co-workers, listeners, sponsors and friends, throughout the years who have made our career possible."

