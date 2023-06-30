-
Tino Cochino Radio Moves Up At WHZT (Hot 98-1)/Greenville & WKHT (Hot 104.5)/Knoxville
by Pete Jones
June 30, 2023 at 10:52 AM (PT)
YEA NETWORKS syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO has moved up to mornings at two SUMMIT MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic stations. TCR has been on the air in afternoons at WKHT (Hot 104.5)/KNOXVILLE and nights at WHZT (Hot 98-1)/GREENVILLE.
TCR host TINO COCHINO commented, "I'm thrilled with the trajectory of our show. We truly feel TCR has evolved and mornings are where we belong. I'm glad (SUMMITMEDIA EVPP) RANDY CHASE and (SUMMITMEDIA SVPP-Rhythmic/Hip-Hop/R&B) MAURICE DEVOE share the same belief."
For more on TINO COCHINO RADIO, reach out to Mikey@tinocochinoradio.com or Scott@yeanetworks.com.