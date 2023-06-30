Kim And Wilson Honored

Governor General of CANADA, MARY SIMON, has appointed musicians ANDY KIM and TOM WILSON to the ORDER OF CANADA. The ORDER OF CANADA, which began in 1967, has honoured musicians whose service has shaped society, whose innovations have ignited imaginations, and whose compassion has united communities.

Born in MONTREAL, ANDY KIM was inspired by the BEATLES, HANK WILLIAMS, FRANK SINATRA, ELVIS, BUDDY HOLLY, and BOB DYLAN. He found fame in NEW YORK CITY at just 16 years old when he wrote "How’d We Ever Get This Way?," the first of nine Top 40 hits, including #1 songs "Rock Me Gently" and "Sugar, Sugar," one of BILLBOARD’s “Greatest Songs of All Time.” And for nearly 20 years, THE ANDY KIM CHRISTMAS has been gathering friends and fans together to celebrate the spirit and generosity of the musical community with all proceeds going to charity, bringing its cumulative money raised to over $2.3 million.

KIM said, “When I got the call, I wondered if this was a trick of some kind. When I realized it was true, I was overwhelmed with tears welling up thinking of my Mom and Dad, both immigrants, from the mountains of LEBANON, who met each other in MONTRÉAL, had four boys and loved the country of our birth. We didn’t have much but soon realized we are living in a country that rewarded hard work and dreamers and accepted all races and ethnicity. My parents always reminded us about how great and caring CANADA was to them. I am honoured to be part of this beautiful country where people often find the impossible possible.”

TOM WILSON is a Canadian music legend, famed storyteller, and visual artist, a three-time JUNO winning musician and has multiple gold records. He has written for and recorded songs with SARAH MCLACHLAN, CITY AND COLOUR, JASON ISBELL, COLIN JAMES, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, BILLY RAY CYRUS, MAVIS STAPLES, and THE RANKIN FAMILY. His band JUNKHOUSE has scored eleven top-ten hits, and his iconic, Americana-fuelled BLACKIE AND THE RODEO KINGS remains one of CANADA’s greatest treasures.

WILSON said, “This is a very emotional and unexpected moment for me. I bring with me BUNNY and GEORGE WILSON, the two people who gave me a fighting chance, my family and every one of my MOHAWK ancestors. I hope this appointment will help to influence the results of my work for Indigenous education and support my positive intentions as I help bring a deeper awareness of the true history of this country and the power and beauty of indigenous people forward through my art, my writing, and my music. The future generations depend on the hard work we do today,”





