NUSKIN SVP/Global Public Affairs and Chief Reputation Officer and former TV news anchor/reporter RUTH TODD is returning to broadcasting as EVP/Chief Content Officer at BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL. TODD anchored at BONNEVILLE's KSL-TV/SALT LAKE CITY as well as KTVX-KUCW-TV and KUTV/SALT LAKE CITY, WUSA-TV and WJLA-TV/WASHINGTON, and KTVK (TV)/PHOENIX before moving into teaching at BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY and serving as a media spokesperson for the CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS.

“I am thrilled to welcome RUTH back to BONNEVILLE,” said Pres./COO TANYA VEA. “RUTH’s exceptional talent and experience make her the ideal leader to guide our content strategy into the future. Her expertise will be instrumental in leading our continued success and delivering high-quality content across our platforms.”

“BONNEVILLE is a company known for being a trusted source through its commitment to excellence and delivering content that matters. I look forward to returning home and working alongside the talented team to create meaningful experiences and engage audiences across multiple platforms,” said TODD. “Together, we will continue to build on the strong foundation and innovate in the ever-evolving media landscape.”

“We are delighted to have RUTH join the BONNEVILLE leadership team. She has a passion for building up communities and has played an important role in BONNEVILLE’s history,” said DESERET MANAGEMENT CORP. CEO and BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL Board Chairman KEITH B. MCMULLIN. “BONNEVILLE has broad reach and influence, which we look forward to expanding under the incoming leadership of TANYA VEA and RUTH TODD. RUTH, along with the rest of the BONNEVILLE leadership team, will continue their pursuit of excellence with an unwavering commitment to provide content that enhances the lives of those in our audiences while strengthening and shaping our company’s future."

