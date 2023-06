Sold

YEARY BROADCASTING, INC. is selling WXLZ-A/ST. PAUL, VA and WXLZ-F/LEBANON, VA to BOULDIN RADIO, LLC for $60,000.

In another filing with the FCC, SACRED HEART RADIO, INC. is selling Religion WHSS/HAMILTON, OH to SPRYEX COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $45,000.

