The LAVA FOR GOOD media platform and its co-founders, music industry veterans JASON FLOM and JEFF KEMPLER, were honored with the CHAMPION OF JUSTICE AWARD at this year’s MID-ATLANTIC INNOCENCE PROJECT luncheon.

This year’s luncheon, which took place in WASHINGTON, DC on WEDNESDAY (6/28), celebrated the storytellers who shine a light on the wrongfully imprisoned and often play a critical role in securing their freedom.

LAVA FOR GOOD was presented with the award by JOHN HUFFINGTON, a former MARYLAND death row prisoner who was exonerated on JANUARY 13th, 40 years after his initial wrongful conviction. LAVA FOR GOOD covered his story in depth on FLOM’s "Wrongful Conviction" podcast series.

Commented MAIP Executive Director SHAWN ARMBRUST, "This year, MAIP was thrilled to honor LAVA FOR GOOD and its founders, JEFF KEMPLER and JASON FLOM. LAVA FOR GOOD's impactful platform, through its compelling storytelling, has played a significant role in raising awareness about wrongful convictions and inspiring positive change. LAVA FOR GOOD has exemplified the power of storytelling in shedding light on the wrongfully imprisoned and advocating for justice."

Founded by music executive, podcast host, author, and justice advocate FLOM and LAVA MEDIA COO KEMPLER, LAVA FOR GOOD creates standout original content, podcasts, and experiences with the goal of advocacy and impact through storytelling.

Commented FLOM, "JEFF and I were humbled to be presented with this award. For years, we’ve had deep ties to the MID-ATLANTIC INNOCENCE PROJECT. This award is a tremendous honor and a testament to the power of inspirational storytelling creating real-world impact to combat wrongful convictions.”

To listen to the current slate of LAVA FOR GOOD podcast series, visit www.lavaforgood.com.

