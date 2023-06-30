Longtime Tejano broadcaster/podcaster ABEL "A.C. CRUZ" CHAVARRILLA has died. He was 57 years old.

CHAVARRILLA came up in Tejano radio in the RIO GRANDE VALLEY, CORPUS CHRISTI, and HOUSTON. According to TEJANO NATION, CHAVARRILLA suffered a brain aneurysm and stroke in 2007 and that took him off the air. In 2018, he returned to the Tejano scene when he started his podcast, "CRUZ CONTROL: WITH A.C. CRUZ BEHIND THE MIC".

CHAVARRILLA's sister, ABBY, shared news of his passing on THURSDAY (6/29). Details on CHAVARRILLA's cause of death and memorial services have yet to be released.

SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS NEWS has more details and tributes from friends, family and co-workers here.

