Kudos to the MCA NASHVILLE promotion team for holding at #1 for a second week on the MEDIABASE Country chart with JORDAN DAVIS' "Next Thing You Know." The song is DAVIS' sixth career #1 single and third multi-week chart-topper.

Elsewhere in the top 5, LUKE COMBS' "Fast Car" is up 3-2. MORGAN WALLEN's "Last Night" is #3 after having previously spent three weeks at #1. OLD DOMINION's "Memory Lane" holds at #4, and JELLY ROLL's "NEED A FAVOR" is up 7-5. No new singles enter the Top 10 this week, but KELSEA BALLERINI breaks into the top 20 with "If You Go Down (I'm Going Down Too)," which rises 21-20 in its 26th week on the chart.

This week's most added single -- also for a second consecutive week -- is BIG LOUD/MERCURY. REPUBLIC artist MORGAN WALLEN's "Everything I Love," which picks up 18 new MEDIABASE stations, for a total of 118 on board. It takes a 20-position jump on the MEDIABASE chart, moving 58-38. WALLEN also has a second song among the week's most added. His "Thinkin' Bout Me" has six new stations spinning it, for a total of 18 adds to date.

DILLON CARMICHAEL's "Drinkin' Problems" (RISER HOUSE) is the second most added single, adding 12 new stations for a total of 42 on the song.

« see more Net News