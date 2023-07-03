Spotify Leads

The battle for DSP subscriptions rages on with new data reported by MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE that SPOTIFY is leading the way with 44.4 million subscribers, followed by APPLE with 32.6 million subs as of FEBRUARY 2023.

AMAZON MUSIC with 29.3 million, YOUTUBE with 8.5 million and PANDORA with 2.4 million subscribers round out the top five for that same period.

According to MBW, in Q4 last year, “APPLE MUSIC said that it was upping its standard monthly subscription price from USD $9.99 to $10.99 in AMERICA, and GBP £9.99 to £10.99 in the U.K. APPLE also increased the price of its FAMILY PLAN in both territories.

“In JANUARY, AMAZON MUSIC like APPLE, announced that it would be raising its standard individual AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED monthly subscription price from $9.99 to $10.99 in the US, and from £9.99 to £10.99 in the UK.”

So far SPOTIFY is not joining APPLE and AMAZON in raising the price of its $9.99 Premium subscription tier in the U.S. despite an increase in subscribers following these rate hikes.

According to a recent ALL ACCESS report (NET NEWS 6/23) SPOTIFY is preparing to roll out a new and more expensive subscription tier in the US that includes HiFi audio quality and expanded access to audiobooks.

