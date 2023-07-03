Sines

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/CEDAR RAPIDS-WATERLOO Regional Market Pres. BRIAN SINES has announced on LINKEDIN that he’s resigned to rejoin the LEIGHTON BROADCASTING/WINONA, MN cluster as GM, taking him back to where his career started.

SINES will oversee Sports KWNM (WINONA SPORTS NETWORK 99.3), Classic Country KHWK (REAL COUNTRY 1380 & 101.5), Hot AC KGSL (TODAY’s BEST MUSIC 95.3), N/T/S KWNO (1230 & 98.7), and Classic Hits KRIV (THE RIVER 101.1)/WINONA.

Posting on his LINKEDIN page, SINES said, “After 10 tremendous years, TODAY (7/3) is my final day with TOWNSQUARE MEDIA. I have been so fortunate to have been given so many amazing opportunities, to be mentored by some of the best in the business, and make friendships that will last a lifetime.

"If I started to name names this post would go on forever," he continued. "But there are a few I would be remiss in not thanking: LADONNE CRAIG and KELLY QUINN, who took a chance and hired me; TODD LAWLEY and ERIK HELLUM, who always treated me with respect, gave me chances to grow and always had my back; and CRISTINA CIPOLLA who always gave me the tools, advice and friendship I needed to win! Also, a special thanks to the teams in CEDAR RAPIDS, WATERLOO and TEXARKANA I had so much fun with you guys and you are family.

"So, now it’s time to go back where it all started. On WEDNESDAY (7/5), I begin my next adventure as the General Manager of the LEIGHTON BROADCASTING stations in WINONA, MINNESOTA. This is the company I started with 43 years ago under my original mentor, AL LEIGHTON. I am excited to now work for his son BOB and the amazing team they have built. Busy weekend of moving ahead … but always moving forward!”

« see more Net News