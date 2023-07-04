Rosen (Photo: Facebook)

Senior Editor CRAIG ROSEN departed PREMIERE NETWORKS on JUNE 29th after 13 years in the role. He has joined THE MESSENGER in LOS ANGELES as evening news editor and writer.

ROSEN, who also freelances for various publications, has a work background that includes stints at YAHOO!, QUINCY JONES ENTERPRISES, the LOS ANGELES DAILY NEWS, LAUNCH MEDIA, and BILLBOARD, where he was West Coast Bureau Chief.

