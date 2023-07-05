Happy Anniversary, KVGS

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Hot AC KVGS (102.7 VGS)/LAS VEGAS recently celebrated their first birthday with an intimate, invitation-only party for 102 listeners at INDUSTRIAL SOUND, highlighted by a special acoustic performance by BRENT and ERIC from ELEKTRA’s SHINEDOWN.

It’s not a birthday party without cake, and VEGAS entrepreneur, BUDDY V. (aka “THE CAKE BOSS”) unveiled his culinary contribution to the festivities, as BRENT led the assembled party people in a rousing version of ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY!’

Morning duo, AIMEE & SHAWN, along with pm driver SAMMI REEVES were on hand to host the action. BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/LAS VEGAS OM CAT THOMAS said, “It is amazing what you can do with a dedicated local staff who care about our community and listeners. The passion and love from our listeners for 102.7 VGS shows that it is not only a great station that is fun to listen to, but why it has become the dominant brand in LAS VEGAS! Our listeners matter to us and our goal is to matter to them!”

Birthday cake from Buddy V. with Sammi Reeves, Aimee Thomas, Eric (from Shinedown), Shawn Tempesta, and Brent (from Shinedown)

