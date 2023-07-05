Lineup Announced

OHWOOK! PRODUCTIONS has released the artist lineup for its seventh annual MILE 0 FEST KEY WEST, scheduled for JANUARY 23th-27th, 2024 at TRUMAN WATERFRONT PARK AMPHITHEATER in KEY WEST, FL. Headliners will include RANDY ROGERS BAND, MORGAN WADE, SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS, WADE BOWEN, JOSH ABBOTT BAND, TANNER USREY, KAITLIN BUTTS, RED CLAY STRAYS and WILLIAM BECKMANN. They are among the 51 performers announced so far, with more lineup news to come.

The five-day, Americana and Red Dirt music festival includes full-band performances, acoustic jam sessions and song swaps from more than 70 artists. An array of local food clothing, art and jewelry vendors will also be on-site. Click here for ticket information.

Festival packages and passes go on sale to the public on JULY 10th at 10a (ET).

« back to Net News