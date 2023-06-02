'Soundcheck' Returns July 9th

AUDACY Alternative KITS (LIVE 105)/SAN FRANCISO has announced the return of "Soundcheck" hosted by it's original show host and creator AARON AXELSEN, on SUNDAY, JULY 9th from 8p to 10p (PT).

The show originally ran from 1999 through 2020, and featured buzzworthy new bands, UK imports, indie rock, next big thing caliber artists, unsigned and independent artists and a healthy dose of local, homegrown music.

RVP/Market Manager, AUDACY/SAN FRANCISCO and SACRAMENTO, STACEY KAUFFMAN said, “Over the years, ‘Soundcheck’ has been instrumental in launching the careers of numerous notable artists who have achieved international acclaim. Bands like THE KILLERS, GORILLAZ, YEAH YEAH YEAHS and COLDPLAY all received their NORTH AMERICAN commercial radio debuts on ‘Soundcheck.' With AARON AXELSEN back at the helm, SUNDAY nights will once again become a beacon for music enthusiasts, a place to discover the sounds that will shape the future.”

AXELSEN said, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to bring back ‘Soundcheck’ and to once again provide an important audio platform and voice for the incredible BAY AREA music scene.I’m excited to work with JOHN ALLERS, STACEY KAUFFMAN, MICHAEL MARTIN, JAYN, KEVIN WEATHERLY, MILES ANZALDO and the entire AUDACY alternative team, and to resume championing new music and emerging artists to a large and passionate NORTHERN CALIFORNIA audience.”

