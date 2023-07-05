-
U2 To Release 'Zooropa – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Gatefold'; Transparent Yellow Vinyl Pressing
by Charese Frugé
July 6, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
U2, ISLAND RECORDS and UMR will release Zooropa – 30th ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION GATEFOLD, a transparent yellow vinyl pressing celebrating three decades of U2’s eighth studio album, in OCTOBER 2023. The original was released in JULY of 1993 and went #1 in IRELAND, USA, UNITED KINGDOM, JAPAN, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, ITALY, SWEDEN, AUSTRIA, FRANCE, SWITZERLAND, GERMANY, HOLLAND, NORWAY, DENMARK AND ICELAND. Click here to pre-order.
The project will coincide with the band’s live return with U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY LIVE AT THE SPHERE which kicks off SEPTEMBER 29th for a run of shows in LAS VEGAS (NET NEWS 4/26).
In addition, on WEDNESDAY JULY 12th, fans can come together to celebrate the anniversary with a global live stream of ZOO TV: LIVE FROM SYDNEY at 12p (PT). And a limited-edition merch capsule collection to mark the 30th anniversary of ZOOROPA will be available until midnight PT on July 13th. Click here for more info.