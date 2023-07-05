Name Change

ICON ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, owner of the JOHNNY CASH and PATSY CLINE MUSEUMs, as well as NUDIE'S HONKY TONK and the new SINATRA BAR & LOUNGE in downtown NASHVILLE, has changed its name to ICON ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY.

The company founder, BILL MILLER, was a longtime friend of CASH, which spurred the museum, ICON's first project. In addition to the slight name change, ICON recently announced the opening of short term rental property SOUTHERN TURF LOFTS in the historic, ICON-owned SKULL'S RAINBOW ROOM building in NASHVILLE's PRINTER's ALLEY, as well as an East NASHVILLE neighborhood bar.

MILLER said, "When we opened the JOHNNY CASH MUSEUM 10 years ago, we never dreamed we’d be expanding that initial 5,000 square-footprint into over 100,000-square feet of commercial real estate spread over six buildings that we now own in downtown NASHVILLE. These acquisitions have allowed us to develop properties we now occupy with our own businesses exclusively. As we’ve progressed, our portfolio has become more heavily weighted toward the food and beverage space, hence the name change to better define who we are today."

