Abramson

ALL ACCESS has learned that MARK ABRAMSON has exited his post as Content Producer for HARDDRIVE/NY. ABRAMSON joined UNITED STATIONS (USRN) in AUGUST 2020 (NET NEWS 8/5/20). Prior to his position at USRN, he had 30 years in the music business, including over 21 years at ROADRUNNER RECORDS. He also worked at CENTURY MEDIA RECORDS, TVT RECORDS and THE ENCLAVE.

ABRAMSON said, "I am NOT just a radio promo guy. NOT just a radio show producer. I have so much to bring to the table - years of experience, years of passion for artist development, great rep, great relationships. Some company would be VERY lucky to have me and me to have them!"

Reach out to MARK at (917) 825-4725 or mark.abramson4@gmail.com.

