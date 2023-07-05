NRG MEDIA AC KBBK (B107.3), Country KFGE (FROGGY 98) and Top 40 KBBK-HD2 (RED 94.5)/LINCOLN, NE teamed with minor league baseball’s LINCOLN SALTDOGS on JUNE 30th to host a TAYLOR SWIFT-themed night at the ballpark.

A record-breaking crowd of 8,298 packed HAYMARKET PARK, where they were given chances to win tickets to SWIFT’s "The Eras Tour" stop in KANSAS CITY, MO.

NRG MEDIA LINCOLN Promotions Dir. MARIA HANSEN said, “Beyond our ‘wildest dreams,’ we definitely hit it out of the park with this SWIFTDOGS night. Very rarely do three of our stations get the chance to rally around one specific artist with this level of excitement. Then, once you add in local businesses, charity, and a sports team with a passionate fan base of their own, this truly turned into a grand slam event for our community.”

LINCOLN SALTDOGS Team Pres. CHARLIE MEYER said, “What a great night for LINCOLN families to enjoy the magical environment at HAYMARKET PARK with the LINCOLN SWIFTDOGS. The partnership with NRG MEDIA radio stations created a fun and different environment for many new fans to be a part of a baseball game that produced a record crowd for a regular season game at HAYMARKET PARK.”

Back (l-r): Maria Hansen (Promotions Director), D-Wayne (KBBK-HD2 PD), 10 Grand Prize ticket qualifiers, Brooke Summers (KBBK-F & KFGE), Jill Lewis (KBBK-F PD), and Cory Edmondson (KFGE APD). Front (l-r): KFGE's Johanna Buresh, Megan King and Robyn Burnison

