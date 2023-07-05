-
Coleman Insights To Present Another 'Ask Me Anything' Webinar
by Charese Frugé
July 6, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Media research firm COLEMAN INSIGHTS will feature its next “Ask Me Anything” webinar pn WEDNESDAY, JULY 12th at 2p (ET). The 15-minute presentation will focus on questions related to personality and show research.
COLEMAN INSIGHTS' JAY NACHLIS and MEGHAN CAMPBELL will host the webinar, while Dir./Client Services KIMBERLY BRYANT will moderate.
Featured topics include:
* What are some of the best ways to measure the appeal of personalities and shows?
* How long should you wait before including a personality or show in a study?
* What are some of the most important things you can learn from personality research?
* Are there any personalities you shouldn’t include in research?
To register for the webinar or ask questions, click here.