Free Webinar Next Week

Media research firm COLEMAN INSIGHTS will feature its next “Ask Me Anything” webinar pn WEDNESDAY, JULY 12th at 2p (ET). The 15-minute presentation will focus on questions related to personality and show research.

COLEMAN INSIGHTS' JAY NACHLIS and MEGHAN CAMPBELL will host the webinar, while Dir./Client Services KIMBERLY BRYANT will moderate.

Featured topics include:

* What are some of the best ways to measure the appeal of personalities and shows?

* How long should you wait before including a personality or show in a study?

* What are some of the most important things you can learn from personality research?

* Are there any personalities you shouldn’t include in research?

To register for the webinar or ask questions, click here.

