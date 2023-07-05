Charese Fruge, Davia Sims

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to DAVIA SIMS, Digital Producer for AUDACY Rhythmic AC WSTR (STAR 94)/ATLANTA.

Breaking down her current situation, SIMS says, “I began working as the digital producer for the job I have now, and I’ve been working here since February 13, 2023, and it is literally a dream come true because I’m doing what I love, so it doesn’t feel like work. My biggest accomplishment so far has been increasing our engagement and increasing our ratings. I also love networking and meeting new people, especially famous talent, and correspondents in my field.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS, CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on one of the many women carving out successful, diverse careers in one of our many related businesses. This week, get caught up with DAVIA SIMS. Read her story here.

« see more Net News