Veteran news anchor JOHN GILLILAND returns to SKYVIEW NETWORKS as Managing Editor for ARIZONA NEWS RADIO and CALIFORNIA HEADLINE NEWS, where he will serve as afternoon anchor. He previously served in this position for almost 13 years, after which he spent five years working for the state government with the ARIZONA LOTTERY.

In this role, GILLILAND will succeed the late STEVE CLAWSON, who passed away earlier this year.

Said a SKYVIEW NETWORKS spokesperson, "With GILLILAND at the helm, we know that he will continue to carry on the same standards for exceptional journalism upheld by STEVE, and we are very proud to welcome JOHN back to the SKYVIEW newsroom."

