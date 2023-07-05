Brian May (Photo: Avis De Miranda / Shutterstock.com)

QUEEN's catalog, currently rumored to be on the seller's block for a record-shattering $1 billion, has continued to show growth since the release of the 2018 OSCAR-winning "Bohemian Rhapsody" biopic.

The latest annual report from QUEEN PRODUCTIONS LTD. -- the band's company -- shows that the band earned $50m in the fiscal year ending SEPTEMBER 30th, 2022, an increase of 4.3% from 2021.

The company is owned in equal parts by the three living members of the band – BRIAN MAY, ROGER TAYLOR and JOHN DEACON -- as well as the estate of FREDDIE MERCURY. QUEEN PRODUCTIONS owns the band’s master recordings outside the U.S. and CANADA (where they are owned by DISNEY MUSIC GROUP back to the days of HOLLYWOOD RECORDS head PETER PATERNO, who acquired the rights shortly before MERCURY was revealed to have AIDS), and licenses them worldwide to UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP as its distributor and record company partner.

The band’s publishing rights are owned by QUEEN MUSIC LTD., and are administered by SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING.

The rise in the band's income is credited to “the success of the 'We Will Rock You' theater production UK tour as well as an increase in license fees on live music touring,” according to the report.

The company’s profit before tax came in at $27.41m, up 31.6% from $23.17m in 2021.

“Given the success of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'We Will Rock You' in recent years, it is anticipated the company will generate similar income in the year ended SEPTEMBER 30th, 2023 and in the years thereafter.”

As of JULY, QUEEN was the 49th most popular musical act on SPOTIFY, down from 44 a year earlier, though the number of monthly listeners is actually higher today than a year ago – 48.45 million listeners, up from 40.3 million.

As of MAY, the sale process was underway, involving the sale of both music publishing and recorded music rights, with UMG, as well as private equity groups, among the interested parties, according to sources.

"Bohemian Rhapsody" holds the record for highest-grossing biopic of all time, with a worldwide gross of $910.8 million. Another mark may soon bite the dust.

