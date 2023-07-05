iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WQEN (103.7 the Q)'s "The ALABAMA Show" and Country sister station WDXB (102.5 THE BULL)/ BIRMINGHAM, AL's "The SPENCER GRAVES Show" have announced the return of the jointly promoted #JustShowUpShow, combining Pop and Country, and featuring LOVELYTHE BAND, Country artists EASTON CORBIN, KYLIE MORGAN and FRANK RAY, and rapper CHARLIE ON A FRIDAY. It is the first such event being held since 2019, before the pandemic.

Listeners are invited to just "show up" for the concert on SUNDAY, AUGUST 20th at ORR PARK in MOTEVALLO, AL.

Local comedian/social media influencer and BIRMINGHAM native MATT MATTHEWS made the announcement YESTERDAY (7/5) on INSTAGRAM.

VIP and "skip the line" passes are available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting SHELBY COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS.

