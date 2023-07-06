L-R: Rolie, Valory, Schon, Tickner, Prince (Photo: Facebook)

According to former bandmate, NEAL SCHON, JOURNEY founding member, guitarist GEORGE TICKNER has died at the age of 76. SCHON posted the news on FACEBOOK, JULY 4th. No cause of death has been given.

TICKNER was a member of JOURNEY's original lineup in 1973 along with fellow guitarist SCHON, bassist ROSS VALORY, keyboardist GREGG ROLIE, and drummer PRAIRIE PRINCE. TICKNER left the band in 1975 to study medicine at STANFORD UNIVERSITY.

The SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE's DATEBOOK has more here.

« see more Net News