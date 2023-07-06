New Streaming Service

According to MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE, TIKTOK has launched a premium-only music streaming service, TIKTOK MUSIC, with eyes on taking on global streaming leader SPOTIFY. The service is currently only available in BRAZIL and INDONESIA and is licensed by the three major record companies, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, WARNER MUSIC GROUP and SONY MUSIC.

TIK TOK’s Global Head/Music Business Development OLE OBERMANN described the app’s new focus as “a new kind of service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a best-in-class streaming service”.

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE's report goes on to note that TIKTOK does not have anything to share right now about plans for the TIKTOK MUSIC premium app's availability in markets beyond BRAZIL and INDONESIA.

