The EAGLES have set dates for an upcoming tour that will be their last. After over 50 years of touring, "THE LONG GOODBYE" will be the EAGLES' final tour.

Thirteen shows have been initially announced, beginning with a SEPTEMBER 7th concert at NEW YORK's MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. STEELY DAN will join the EAGLES on the tour. More dates could be added, and the band expects to continue the tour into 2025. The initial dates wrap on NOVEMBER 17th in MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN.

The EAGLES lineup for "THE LONG GOODBYE" tour is DON HENLEY, JOE WALSH and TIMOTHY B. SCHMIT, with VINCE GILL and DEACON FREY.

The band issued the following statement:

“The EAGLES have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

