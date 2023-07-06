-
Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour Stop In Pittsburgh Canceled
by Pete Jones
July 6, 2023 at 6:11 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Citing production logistics and scheduling issues, BEYONCÉ’s RENAISSANCE tour stop at PITTSBURGH's ACRISURE STADIUM on AUGUST 3 has been canceled.
Dates in SEATTLE and KANSAS CITY were postponed and rescheduled citing the same issues. SEATTLE's SEPTEMBER 13 show has been moved to SEPTEMBER 14 and the KANSAS CITY show originally scheduled for SEPTEMBER 18 has been rescheduled for OCTOBER 1.