Pittsburgh Show A 'No Go'

Citing production logistics and scheduling issues, BEYONCÉ’s RENAISSANCE tour stop at PITTSBURGH's ACRISURE STADIUM on AUGUST 3 has been canceled.

Dates in SEATTLE and KANSAS CITY were postponed and rescheduled citing the same issues. SEATTLE's SEPTEMBER 13 show has been moved to SEPTEMBER 14 and the KANSAS CITY show originally scheduled for SEPTEMBER 18 has been rescheduled for OCTOBER 1.

« see more Net News